4 quick fixes to heal dry, cracked cuticles this winter

Everyone hates having to deal with dry, cracked cuticles, which is a common problem in the world of beauty and skincare. Cuticles are the patch of skin around your nails that acts as a barrier against bacteria, not to be mistaken with your real nails. Unfortunately, because of its tendency for dryness, even the most stunning manicure can look unruly in this area.

That burning sensation due to dry, cracked cuticle skin is not something anyone deserves to endure. The ideal way to treat this condition would be with moisture, and that’s where body creams or, specifically, nourishing hand and foot creams come to the rescue. However, you can turn to some proven home remedies that are successful in treating this skin disease if you don't have those available when you notice cracked skin. Since we've been washing hands and using hand sanitiser to our hands for such a long time, our hands could use a little additional TLC. Your hands are bound to get dry.

So take care of them right away. Here are the top home remedies for cuticle care.

1. Banana & Honey Mash

Combine a banana and a tablespoon of honey in a mash. After applying this mixture all over your hands, you can wrap them in cling wrap. Alternately, you may simply apply this mixture to your fingertip cuticles and tips and cling wrap each one separately. Bananas are a beneficial, nourishing skin agent in addition to honey, which is a natural moisturiser.

2. Shea Butter & Vitamin E Oil

One of the best remedies for chapped cuticles is this. You can massage this vegan-friendly butter into your hands to instantly moisturise them, lock in moisture, and soften the skin. After 20 minutes, rinse it off to see cuticles have healed.

3. Coconut/Almond/Olive Oil

These home ingredients will be helpful if you ever find yourself without a body moisturiser. These three oils are frequently used in over-the-counter face and body oil preparations due to their potent moisturising qualities. Simply massage your hands with a few drops of one of these oils, paying special attention to the cuticle region. Instantly, you'll feel better, and the dry skin will start to soften.

4. Argan Oil Soak

Vitamin E, fatty acids, and antioxidants are all abundant in argan oil and are all hydrating and restorative. Apply [argan oil] after soaking your hands so that it absorbs more easily.

Things to look out for

- Avoid biting and picking

- Take a Break From Polish

- Always moisturize after washing hands

Also Read: 7 Best home remedies for cracked heels

The worst cuticle skin condition is chipped dry skin. And if you neglect to use hand cream for even a brief amount of time during the winter time, this painful skin condition makes sure to pay you a visit. Use these remedies for a quick fix.