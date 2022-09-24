7 Best home remedies for cracked heels

Obesity, ill-fitted shoes, extended periods of standing, dry skin, and poor hygiene are a few of the major causes of cracked heels. Many people commonly get cracked heels, also referred to as xerosis or dry skin. Most people don't take having cracked heels seriously. If you walk barefoot, it might hurt. However, cracks in the heels can sometimes go very deep and hurt.

Our kitchen is a goldmine of excellent foods with medicinal benefits and healing capabilities that can treat a variety of everyday issues, including cracked heels. Read on to learn about the best home remedies for treating and preventing cracked heels.

What causes cracked heels?

There are many causes of heel drying, which can result in heel cracking. Some of the causes of cracked heels include:

- If you fail to consistently moisturise your feet and take care of them.

- The skin changes as we get older, which results in less oil production, less thickness, and an accumulation of UV damage.

- Your skin can become continuously damaged from excessive rubbing and friction or from exposure to harsh environments like a dry climate, which can lead to cracked heels.

- Some underlying disorders, such as diabetes2, eczema, fungal infection, nutritional deficits, and atopic dermatitis (skin inflammation and itching).

- If you frequently go barefoot or in sandals or shoes with an open back, if you don't have any active sweat glands.

- If your weight exceeds the recommended healthy weight for your body.

What cracked heels look like?

- Your heel's bottom and outside edge become brittle.

- Your feet's skin gets dry and flaky.

- If the cracks are deep, you could also feel pain, and they might also bleed.

Home remedies to heal your cracked heels

1. Vaseline and lemon juice

For around 15 minutes, soak your feet in warm water. Dry after rinsing. Combine 1 tsp of Vaseline and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mixture evenly to your heels and other foot areas. Wear some wool socks all night, then take them off in the morning. Follow this easy procedure every night before bed.

2. Rice flour, honey and vinegar

By combining all the components to form a thick paste, you can make a scrub. After drying your feet after a 10-minute soak in lukewarm water, gently scrub them with the mixture to remove any dead skin. Three to four times a week, repeat this method. Start by hydrating your feet at least twice a day to give them a little more love and care. Pay attention to moisturisers that contain skin-softening ingredients like urea, salicylic acid, or alpha hydroxy acids, which may aid in removing dead skin cells.

3. Coconut Oil

The coconut pulp is used to make coconut oil. It has been extensively used as a moisturiser for mild to moderately dry skin. Consequently, it can be applied on cracked heels. It is safe to use because it is mineral oil. Virgin coconut oil, in particular, stimulates the rapid growth of new skin cells, aiding in the healing of wounds. As a natural cure for a cracked heel, you can rub coconut oil or pure coconut oil onto your heels.

4. Kokum Butter

Kokum butter is made from the kokum seed widely utilised in the production of lotions and soaps. It has the property of moisturising the skin and is used for managing fissures and extremely dry skin. It can be applied as a hand and feet moisturiser. As one of the home treatments for cracked heels, you can use kokum butter directly on your feet or mix it with an oil of your choice. To obtain even more benefits, you can apply kokum butter to your feet before putting on cotton socks.

5. Honey

Honey is considered to be a natural antibiotic that helps heal cracked feet. Warm water in a tub with honey added. After thoroughly cleaning them, soak them in this mixture and massage them for 20 minutes. Dry your feet, then moisturise them. For a few weeks, do this every night before bed.

6. Washing Feet

This is a rather simple solution and it may be exactly what you need. Although it might appear insignificant, if done properly, it can have a profound impact. Make sure the water you use to wash your feet is not excessively hot or cold. Wash your feet with warm water and light soap. This may work well as a home treatment for a broken heel. While it's acceptable to soak your feet in water for a short while before washing them, avoid scrubbing them.

7. Paraffin wax and mustard oil

This is one of the typical grandma remedies because this involves making a paste by mixing paraffin wax with some mustard oil and keeping it in a container so that it can be used every day. This is a local homemade moisturizer with no extra expenditure. Simply wash your feet, dry them with a soft towel and then apply this paste. Do this daily for smooth and soft skin with healed cracks on your heels.

Caring for your heels can be challenging, especially if you live in a dry environment where they frequently crack. Never neglect dry, cracked heels; if you do, they might develop deeper fissures and put you at risk for infection.

Shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, and honey are a few natural cures for cracked heels that you can use to get smooth heels. However, you should consult a doctor and get their guidance if these self-care solutions do not work for you.

