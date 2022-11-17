Here’s how you can get the glow this wedding season

New Delhi: With the wedding season knocking at our doors, it's time to up our game. Be it the outfit or accessories, we all want to show up with our best foot forward. But have you started to prep your skin, too? Well, let us tell you that just makeup won't help. It is important that your skin has a natural glow from within which adds to your look. Also, the current change in weather and the burgeoning AQI can take a toll on the skin, so taking extra care is a must. Read ahead to know the little secrets that can make the skin glow in all its glory and make heads turn!

Sleep well

We all know the excitement and thrill before D-day that does not let us doze off. But an uninterrupted good night’s sleep is a game-changer to the skincare regimen, particularly for the under-eye area. Rightly called beauty sleep, it does wonders for the skin as this is the time when a number of hormones, including cortisol, melatonin, and human growth hormone, are produced. These hormones are essential for recovery because they repair daily skin damage, maintain youthful skin, and shield the skin from free radicals that might harm the cells.

Be clean

Face hygiene is as important as hand hygiene. Wash your face with a mild face wash. Although the routine is followed by everyone, what some of us must be lagging at is overlooking the ingredients of the facewash. We need to ensure that the ingredients of the facewash are gentle on the skin, only removing the excess oil. Look for a cleanser that has a non-foaming formula, is hypoallergenic, and has no alcohol or smell.

Moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize!

It can’t be stressed enough that the key to healthy glowing skin lies in how hydrated it is from the inside. Undoubtedly, hyaluronic acid is a boon for everyone. Profhilo is one of the most groundbreaking therapies for hyaluronic acid administration. It uses futuristic technology and offers very high concentrations of the substance. Its ability to biologically stimulate four major types of collagen, proliferate adipocyte stem cells, and elastin makes it a very potent therapy for skin rejuvenation and conditioning.

Be masked

With the upsurge in pollution levels, we need a mask, not just N95 ones but also a deep cleansing mask to strip off the debris, blackheads, and whiteheads mounted on our faces. These could be charcoal or clay masks based on your preferences. The mask sucks out the impurities and cleanses the face to impart a dewy glow.

Embrace sunscreen

Winter is not the time to say ciao to your sunscreen. Sunblocks are as necessary for winter as they are for summer. When purchasing sunscreen, always go for the ones with SPF higher than 30 to 50 as they are more effective against sun rays. Know that reapplying it after every couple of hours is a healthy choice that you are making for your skin as the damage caused by the harmful UV rays can be permanent.

Eat Healthy

To have healthy, glowing skin, you need to consume a wide variety of nutritious foods, and reduce your intake of unhealthy foods such as processed, oily and deep-fried foods. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin E, A and C can maintain good skin health. Include in your diet fatty fish, avocado, beetroot, orange, tomato, carrot, turmeric, flaxseeds, walnuts, and almond among others. Supplementation is also important as they give the right amount of nourishment that is needed for repair, enhancement, and to fight all the antioxidant and implementers that goes through the body.