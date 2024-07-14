How To Ensure Your Look Stays Intact In Monsoon

Monsoon season has been best in many ways to keep the weather amazing and refreshing for the people. Refreshment is the major thing people get after dealing with the immense heat. But talking about the face and makeup routine one always wants to find a way to keep it natural and not to add oily pigmented products in their daily routine. Avleen Bansal, Head of Training, Moira shares how to ensure your looks stay intact in monsoon.

During the monsoon season what people really look for in their makeup routine is waterproof products. Waterproof products are very essential for makeup routine and these products need to be updated for daily routine. These formulations provide longevity without sacrificing style, from waterproof pencils that don't smear or flake to eyeliners that remain precise and crisp all day.

For long-lasting coverage that keeps the make up level and smooth even in the face of dampness, use waterproof foundations and concealers. With liquid lipsticks, one can keep their lips defined and vivid longer by avoiding colour transfer. Waterproof cosmetics are a dependable option for enhancing the robustness of their beauty routine, whether they are wearing them for special events or everyday use.

Some common methods for keeping makeup last are primer, waterproof eyeliner, and concealer. These products are mostly used in summer and monsoon. As in summer, sweatproof makeup is very important. The sweat can ruin the look in a very short time. Similar to how one requires waterproof products during the rainy season to prolong the use of makeup, waterproof goods are employed for this season. Avoiding glosses for lips must be a great idea. As it may create more irritation and need attention to keep it perfect. Using matte and bold colours will enhance their overall look and will need less attention to take care of.

In monsoon, using natural makeup tricks is also very popular and must be used to enhance the skin. This natural makeup routine can be done by using less products on the face, especially by preparing a thin layer base on the face. Heavy amounts of base on the face will create breakouts and acne. In humid environments, heavy makeup tends to melt and slip off more easily, giving the illusion of being patchy and uneven. The frequent touch-ups needed to preserve heavy makeup can aggravate skin irritation and redness. By choosing lighter, more breathable formulas, one can lessen these problems and maintain the integrity of your makeup and healthier skin during the season.

To make your look intact during this season one should use light-weight products and balance their makeup with setting powder to keep their look intact this season. They should use a tissue to wipe away extra oil from the face rather than applying makeup all over again.