Summer Skincare: 5 Tips To Keep Your Skin Healthy And Hydrated As The Temperature Goes Up

Diet and nutrition, including incorporating a handful of almonds, seasonal fruits, and vegetables, play a crucial role in maintaining overall skin health. The skin is often considered a reflection of the body's internal health and condition. Since food acts as fuel for the body, it impacts every organ, including the skin. Therefore, what you consume internally is far more important than external treatments.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist shares her expert advice and says, "It's essential to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to support skin health. Hence, I always advise my clients that eating clean will also be reflected in the condition of their skin."

Summer Skincare Tips For A Naturally Glowing Complexion

Here are a few tips recommended by Dr Geetika would like to share that can help you move a step closer towards achieving healthy skin:

1. Food for a happy gut: Your gut health can significantly impact the condition of your skin. An imbalanced gut microbiome may lead to inflammation and skin issues. So, I suggest including high-fiber foods in your diet, which can positively influence gut health. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts like almonds into your diet for a happy gut. Studies indicate that when you consume almonds, your gut bacteria break them down to produce butyrate, which offers health benefits.

2. Increase water intake: The importance of consuming water for healthy skin cannot be emphasized enough. Keeping your body hydrated not only promotes a healthy gut but also contributes to maintaining the overall structure of the skin. So, make sure to carry a bottle of water wherever you go.

3. Say no to processed foods and sugar intake: Indulging in your favorite pastry or cookie may give you a sugar rush, but it's important to consider the negative effects of snacks high in sugar. Consuming sugar can accelerate signs of aging such as loss of elasticity, sagging skin, and fine lines. Instead, opt for healthier snacks like yogurt, sprouts, and almonds in your diet.

4. Nuts: Almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E, which have anti-aging properties that can benefit skin health. The best part is these nuts are versatile and can be incorporated in many creative ways into your diet. Roast them, add slivered almonds to your smoothies and oatmeal, or toss them in your salad. There are countless ways to get creative and experiment with almonds in your meals!

5. Seasonal fruits and vegetables: You should include fruits and vegetables into your diet because of their high vitamin content, especially in vitamins C and A, essential minerals such as electrolytes, and beneficial phytochemicals like antioxidants.