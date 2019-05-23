Arunachal Pradesh Assembly trends: BJP leading in 5 seats

Itanagar: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is leading in five Assembly seats as per initial trends, officials said on Thursday.

As per ECI trends, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is leading by 916 votes against his nearest rival Khunang Kri of the Congress from Chowkham constituency in Namsai district.

Kipa Babu of the BJP is leading by 128 votes against his nearest rival Janata Dal United candidate Techi Kaso from the Itanagar seat.

Kaso is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

BJP nominee Tana Hali Tara is leading by 351 votes against his nearest rival Nabam Vivek of the National Peoples Party (NPP) from Doimukh constituency.

PHE Minister Wanki Lowang (BJP) is leading by 140 votes against his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of the JDU from Namsang constituency in Tirap district.

BJP candidate Jambey Tashi is leading by 254 votes against his nearest rival Jampa Thirnly of the National Peoples Party (NPP) from Lumla assembly constituency in Tawang district.

Out of the total 60 assembly seats in the state, the ruling BJP had already opened its account by winning three seats unopposed.

The winning candidates include Kento Jini from Along East constituency in West Siang district, Taba Tedir from Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang seat in West Kameng district.