CRPF jawan deployed on security duty commits suicide at Rabri Devi's residence

PATNA: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed on security duty at former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in Patna committed suicide on Friday evening.

According to initial reports, the deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Giriappa.

The deceased jawan ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon.

The incident took place at Rabri Devi's residence which is located near Secretariat in the state capital.

The body of the deceased CRPF jawan has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Patna Police have launched a probe into the matter.

The police are trying to ascertain what were the factors responsible for the jawan's suicide.

It is also not clear if Rabri Devi and her family members were present inside their residence when the CRPF jawan shot himself dead.

Rabri Devi is the wife of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently in jail in connection with his conviction in fodder scam cases, and mother of politicians Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.