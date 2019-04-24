Ghatal is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Ghatal parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal and Keshpur.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Adhikari Deepak (Dev) had won the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 260891 votes. Adhikari Deepak (Dev) had bagged 685696 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Santosh Rana who secured 424805 votes.

In the 2009 election, Communist Party of India's Gurudas Dasgupta had defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Noor Alam Chowdhury by winning 625,923 votes. The Trinamool Congress candidate bagged the second spot with 478,739 votes. None of the other leaders even came close to the top two candidates in the number of votes polled in their favour.

In the 2014 election in Ghatal, 85.16 per cent or 1367637 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 10 contestants who were in the fray, 8 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has yet again named sitting MP Adhikari Deepak from the seat. While Communist Party of India has fielded Tapan Ganguly, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Bharati Ghosh, Congress has named Md Saifullah Khandakar. Among the others in the fray are Shiv Sena's Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak and Bahujan Samaj Party's Surajit Senapati.