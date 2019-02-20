Fire breaks out at Mumbai building, 8 fire tenders rushed

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a building in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday triggering panic among local residents of the area.

According to reports, the blaze broke out at the Dharam Villa building situated on Bhulabhai Desai Marg around midnight.

Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fUA1OOtWd0 — ANI (@ANI) 19 February 2019

At least eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the first call to the fire station was received at 12:36 AM and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

After a few hours of fire-fighting, the flame was doused.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire.

The fire department officials said it was a level III fire, which was confined to doors, lift, and staircases on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth floor of the nine-floor building, which includes a basement.