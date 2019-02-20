हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai building fire

Fire breaks out at Mumbai building, 8 fire tenders rushed

After a few hours of fire-fighting, the flame was doused.

Fire breaks out at Mumbai building, 8 fire tenders rushed

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a building in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday triggering panic among local residents of the area.

According to reports, the blaze broke out at the Dharam Villa building situated on Bhulabhai Desai Marg around midnight.

At least eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the first call to the fire station was received at 12:36 AM and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

After a few hours of fire-fighting, the flame was doused.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire.

The fire department officials said it was a level III fire, which was confined to doors, lift, and staircases on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth floor of the nine-floor building, which includes a basement.

Tags:
Mumbai building fireDharam Villa buildingBhulabhai Desai Margmumbai fire department
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Kisan long march begins Wednesday; 50,000 farmers to march to Mumbai

Must Watch

PT6M17S

DNA test of Pakistan's fear after Indian Army's ultimatum