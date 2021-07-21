IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, intense rainfall activity likely in Thane and Navi Mumbai

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said moderate to intense rainfall activity is likely in Mumbai. While, intense rains is predicted at isolated places in Navi Mumbai and Thane, the weather department said.

The Met department has put Mumbai on Yellow alert while Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert. Heavy rains expected over Mumbai and neighbourhood today with possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places. Possibility of occasional gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas, Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Center wrote in Twitter.

Heavy rainfall on July 18-19 in Mumbai and neighbouring areas has caused severe damages. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city with road and rail traffic getting affected.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. The total amount of rain Mumbai received over the last weekend has crossed the average of July, creating a new record.

In the month of July the average rainfall is 840.7 mm but this time it has registered more than 958.4 mm of rain so far.

Meanwhile, at least 42 persons died in rain-related incidents.