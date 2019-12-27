हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Massive fire breaks out at Ghatkopar factory in Mumbai, 15 fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident as of now.

Massive fire breaks out at Ghatkopar factory in Mumbai, 15 fire tenders at spot

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday. At least 15 fire brigade teams were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The fire was reported around 5:35 pm at the factory located in Khairani area of Saki Naka suburb of Mumbai. No casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident as of now.

According to reports, the fire-fighting operation is currently underway at the Ghatkopar factory.

According to the Fire Department, it is a level-3 blaze, which is presently confined to 30 to 35 godowns, which contain various chemicals.

It is not yet known as to what caused the fire at the factory. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport Limited has refuted rumours that operations affected have been affected at the Mumbai airport due to Ghatkopar fire.

