Bhandup Fire

Two dead in massive fire at COVID hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup

A major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in the Bhandup region of Mumbai on Friday (March 26) morning.

Two dead in massive fire at COVID hospital in Mumbai&#039;s Bhandup

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in the Bhandup region of Mumbai on Friday (March 26) morning. At least two casualties have been reported so far in the unfortunate incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prashant Kadam said that a rescue operation is underway. 

The COVID-19 hospital is situated inside the Dreams Mall in the Bhandup region where the fire broke on Thursday (March 25) night. 

"Two casualties have been reported in the fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway. Level-3 or a level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12.30 am. Around 23 fire tenders present at the spot," ANI quoted DCP Prashant Kadam.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the cause of the fire is being investigated and at least 70 patients, including the COVID Positive, have been shifted to another hospital.

ANI quoted Mayor Kishori Pednekar as "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire." 

