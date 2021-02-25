Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple issues new rules amid surge in COVID-19 infections Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi

Mumbai: As Mumbai witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases, Siddhivinayak Temple trust announced that it has suspended offline darshan for devotees with effect from on Thursday, February 25. As per a new guideline, now people will have to mandatorily book their darshan online and present a QR code to enter temple premises.

The temple administration said that people will be permitted only after the scanning of the QR code during entry inside the temple. Temple 'darshan' will be from 8 am till 9 pm.

If online booking is not made then an offline registration from outside the temple premises can be made. Permission to enter will be given only when the body temperature is normal.

Wearing of masks is mandatory and social distancing rule will have to be strictly followed, the administration said.

The temple trust urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and asked to avail the benefits of online service for Siddhivinayak darshan.

The decision comes days ahead of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi which falls on March 2 and attracts thousands of deveotees.

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, the temple took this decision to prohibit large crowd gathering which is based on directives issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dated February 18 for prevention of COVID-19 spread.