With 5,548 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally reaches 16,78,406; death toll at 43,911

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 5,548 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally of cases to 16,78,406, while the death toll reached 43,911 with 74 fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

With 7,303patients being discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 15,10,353, he said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 89.99 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 per cent, the official said.

The positivity rate is 18.72 per cent. Currently, 25,37,599 people are in home quarantine and 12,342 in institutional quarantine across the state.

There are 1,23,585 active COVID-19 patients. In state capital Mumbai, 992 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the city's tally to 2,57,497, and its death toll increased to 10,293 with 32 fresh fatalities.

248 new cases were found in Pune city which took its tally to 77,214 and with one new death, the death toll in the city went up to 1,572.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: total cases -16,78,406, new cases-5,548, total deaths-43,911, total recoveries-15,10,353, active cases-1,23,585, number of tests conducted-89,67,403.

