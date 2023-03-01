topStoriesenglish2578505
ADANI-HINDENBURG SAGA

All Listed Adani Group Firms Gain, Adani Enterprises Shares Jump 15%

Adani Transmission advanced 5 percent, Adani Green Energy rose 4.99 percent, Adani Wilmar gained 4.99 percent, NDTV rallied 4.99 percent and Adani Power climbed 4.98 percent.

New Delhi:  Stocks of all the ten listed Adani Group firms ended with gains on Wednesday, continuing the positive momentum amid a recovery in the broader equity market. Adani Enterprises stock jumped 14.70 percent to settle at Rs 1,564.55 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, it rallied 15.83 percent to Rs 1,580. In two days, the company's stock climbed 31 percent. The market valuation of Adani Enterprises has jumped Rs 42,219.95 crore in two days.

Adani Transmission advanced 5 percent, Adani Green Energy rose 4.99 percent, Adani Wilmar gained 4.99 percent, NDTV rallied 4.99 percent and Adani Power climbed 4.98 percent. Shares of Adani Total Gas jumped 4.85 percent, Ambuja Cements (3.32 percent), ACC (2.14 percent), and Adani Ports (1.61 percent). (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Check List Of Bank Offering Highest Return On Fixed Deposits)

The broader equity market also recovered after falling in the past eight trading sessions, with the BSE Sensex climbing 448.96 points or 0.76 percent to settle at 59,411.08 points. The cumulative market valuation of the ten companies stood at Rs 7.56 lakh crore at the end of trading on Wednesday. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From Today That Will Directly Impact Your Finances)

Shares of eight of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the positive territory on Tuesday after taking a beating in recent sessions. However, Adani Transmission fell 5 percent and Adani Total Gas declined 4.99 percent on Tuesday.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

