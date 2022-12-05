Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO allotment today: Check GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: The share allotment of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited initial public offering (IPO) is taking place on Monday. Those who had subscribed to Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO allotment status now.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited IPO Listing, GMP and other details

DCX Systems initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 35.49 times on its last day on November 30. The issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 216 to Rs 237 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on December 8. As per reports, the DCX Systems latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 55.

Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics to the B2C and B2B customers.

The company also exports its products to more than 25 countries across Latin America, East African Countries, the Middle East and Far East Asia.Its revenue from operations grew 30.36 per cent to Rs 394.21 crore for fiscal 2022 against Rs 302.41 crore for fiscal 2021, primarily due to an increase in sales of its branded products, institutional sales and the addition of more dealers and customers, while its net profits grew 36.88 per cent from Rs 20.96 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 28.69 crore in 2021-22.