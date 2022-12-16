topStoriesenglish
DRONEACHARYA AERIAL INNOVATIONS

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP suggests dream debut, issue subscribed 243.70 times on closing day

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 52 to Rs 54 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on December 23.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations was subscribed 243.70 percent on the last day of subscription on Thursday (December 15). The IPO got subscribed 330.82 times for the retail portion while NII (Non Institutional Investors) portion got subscribed 287.80 times.

The  SME issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 52 to Rs 54 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on December 23. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date will most likely happen on December 20. As per reports, the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 72, suggesting that the scrip will have a drem debut on its stock market listing. At today's GMP Rs 72 + its issue proce of Rs 54, it is expected that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations will list at Rs 126 (72+ 54) apiece levels, suggest market observers.

Incorporated in 2017, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is a drone startup company engaged in providing an ecosystem of drone solutions. The company specialises in providing an end to end customized solution --Multi-sensor drone surveys across domains, Seamless processing of drone and satellite data, drone pilot training and specialized GIS training for making the most out of drone survey data, and Production of customized 100% indigenous drones.

