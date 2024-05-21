Go Digit IPO Allotment Likely Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment of Go Digit IPO shares might take place on Tuesday (May 21) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares they have been allocated.

How to check Go Digit IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit

You can see the status of your Go Digit IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Go Digit IPO allotment status through registrar linktime website by logging onto https://www.linkintime.co.in/



Step 1: Click 'Public Issues'

Step 2: Choose ‘Go Digit IPO’ from the issue name menu

Step 3: Enter either PAN, IPO application number, DP/Client ID or bank account number and IFSC

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button

Step 5: You can then see the share allotment status on your screen

Go Digit IPO GMP

As per reports, the Go Digit latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 26 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 272 apiece, suggesting that the scrip will trade higher on its stock market debut. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Go Digit IPO Subscription

Go Digit received 9.6 times subscription on the closing day of the share-sale on Friday. The Rs 2,615-crore initial share sale received bids for 50,76,21,455 shares against 5,28,69,677 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 12.56 times subscription, while quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 7.24 times, and the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 4.27 times subscription, the data showed.