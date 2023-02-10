Stock Market Live Updates: Shares to Watch Today

The equity benchmark Sensex jumped for the second consecutive day on Thursday as buying in IT and finance firms contributed to a better opening in European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 142.43 points or 0.23 percent higher at 60,806.22 after a volatile day. The index reached a peak of 60,863.63 and a low of 60,472.81 during the day. The larger NSE Nifty increased by 21.75 points, or 0.12%, to close at 17,893.45.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The frontline index on the weekly expiry day witnessed a muted opening and registered an intraday low at 17779.80 in the initial 30 mins candle. Nifty gradually inched higher as the day progressed and the buying aggression was witnessed after crossing the resistance around 17,850 levels. Nifty closed the day at 17,893."

"Nifty on the daily chart has closed above its 21 EMA, which is a positive sign for the Indian markets in the short term. Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels. A successful closing above 18,000 will indulge a breakout in the index and which may lead the prices towards 18,200 – 18,250 levels," he added.

