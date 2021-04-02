हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Equity benchmark indices regained momentum in afternoon deals on Thursday and closed over 1 per cent higher as the new financial year began amid positive global cues.

Markets closed today on account of Good Friday

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained closed on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Equity benchmark indices regained momentum in afternoon deals on Thursday and closed over 1 per cent higher as the new financial year began amid positive global cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 521 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,030 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 177 points or 1.2 per cent to 14,867.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the green with Nifty metal up by 5.3 per cent, PSU bank by 2.6 per cent and auto by 1.6 per cent.

Wall Street kicked April off with a milestone Thursday, as a tech company rally helped drive the S&P 500 past the 4,000 mark for the first time.
The benchmark index finished 1.2 per cent higher a day after closing out the first three months of the year with its fourth straight quarterly gain.

