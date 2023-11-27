trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692614
Markets To Remain Today Closed On Account Of Gurunanak Jayanti

Sensex fell 47.77 points, or 0.07 percent, to end at 65,970.04 points on Friday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Monday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Forex and commodity futures markets, too, will stay shut.

Commodity market Multi Commodity market (MCX) will be closed for the morning session but remain open for the evening session. The morning sessions are conducted from 9 am to 5 pm and evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Sensex fell 47.77 points, or 0.07 percent, to end at 65,970.04 points on Friday. The Nifty moved 7.30 points or 0.04 percent higher to finish at 19,794.70 points. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,625.21 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, at the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee closed at an all-time low of 83.40 against US dollar falling 6 paise from its previous close, hitting its lifetime low. 

