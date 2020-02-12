Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty touches 12,200; IndusInd Bank loses 3%

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 276 points, or 0.67 per cent to reach 41,490 points and the broader Nifty50 index went up 94 points or 0.78 per cent to reclaim the psychological level of 12,200.

Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and HCL Tech were the biggest gainers, while IndusInd Bank opened in the red.

All the sectoral indices of Nifty50 traded in the green with the Nifty Metal index zooming over 1 per cent. The S&P BSE MidCap index advanced 59 points, or 0.37 per cent, and the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 33 points, or 0.23 per cent.

On Wednesday, the equity benchmark indices closed in the green. The Sensex was up 236.52 points at 41,216.14, while Nifty ended up 78.90 points at 12,110.40. Major gainers on the Nifty were GAIL, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, NTPC, and Maruti Suzuki, while Yes Bank, Britannia, BPCL, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards. Except for FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended higher.