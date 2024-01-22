Stock Market Closed Today For Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratistha Ceremony

New Delhi: New Delhi: Stock Market will remain closed today to celebrate Pran Pratistha ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Money markets and forex trading will also be closed on Monday. Regular trading activities are set to resume on Tuesday.

"In partial modification to Exchange circular reference no. 59917 dated December 26, 2023, the Exchange hereby notifies Monday, January 22, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of a public holiday declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, vide RBI press release 2023-2024/1716 dated January 19, 2024, NSE said in a circular.

The next financial market holiday is scheduled for January 26, on account of Republic Day celebrations.

NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on Saturday as stock markets were to be closed on January 22 amid a half-day holiday declared by banks.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared initial gains and settled lower on Saturday due to selling in FMCG and IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 259.58 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 71,423.65 as 24 of its components declined and six advanced. The Nifty declined 50.60 points or 0.23 per cent to 21,571.80.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Lord Ram at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for around noon. Dignitaries from major spiritual and religious sects across the country are expected to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event.