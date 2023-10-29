Stock Market Holidays 2023: Share Market To Remain Closed On These Days - Check List Here

New Delhi: Stock markets in India are slated to observe a total of 10 days off in the month of November 2023, taking into account festival holidays and the regular weekend offs. The upcoming holidays include November 14 (Tuesday) for Diwali and November 27 (Monday) for Gurunanak Jayanti.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023

As per the latest updates from the official websites, Diwali Muhurat trading is scheduled for November 12.

Stock Market Holidays In The Month Of November 2023

However, the stock markets have emphasized that modifications to the holiday schedule may be made, with any changes communicated through an advanced circular.

Furthermore, the weekends in November when the markets will remain closed fall on November 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday), November 11 (Saturday) and 12 (Sunday, with only Muhurat trading scheduled), November 18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday), as well as November 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday).

Investors and traders are advised to stay updated with any further announcements from the stock exchanges.

Amidst the glow of diyas and the jubilant spirit of the festival, the stock market will witness the commencement of the Muhurat Trading session at 6:15 pm, featuring a symbolic 15-minute pre-market session, fostering an environment of anticipation and excitement among investors.

During the enchanting hour of trade, lasting from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, investors can participate in various segments, including stocks, commodities, and currency derivatives, with an opportunity for trade modification and annulment requests until the respective cut-off times.