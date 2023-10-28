'Pick Any Car From Our Range': Anand Mahindra Lauds Asian Para Games Gold Medalist Sheetal Devi

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for his admiration and support of individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent and perseverance. In this particular case, the business tycoon has extended a heartfelt gesture to the remarkable Seethal Devi, the first-ever female armless archer to compete in the 4th Asian Para Games, securing gold medals for India.

Mahindra, deeply moved by Seethal Devi's indomitable spirit, took to X (formerly Twitter), vowing never to complain about trivial challenges again and hailing her as a guiding light for all. (Also Read: 'Pay Rs 20 Crore Or ...': Mukesh Ambani Receives Shocking Death Threat)

His tweet, resonating with sincerity and reverence, declared that any car from the Mahindra range would be gifted to Seethal Devi, customized to cater to her specific needs.

I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use. pic.twitter.com/JU6DOR5iqs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2023

On Friday, Sheetal Devi achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a gold medal in the women's individual compound open event in archery at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Just the day before, she and Rakesh Kumar secured a gold medal in the mixed team compound event at the Asian Para Games 2022, while a day earlier, she, along with Sarita, had earned a silver medal in the women's doubles compound event.

Seethal Devi's journey to the pinnacle of success has been one marred with seemingly insurmountable obstacles, her perseverance serving as a testament to the power of the human spirit.

Overcoming her physical limitations, she not only participated in the world finals but also emerged victorious, clinching two gold medals, thus etching her name in the annals of sporting history.

The announcement of Mahindra's heartfelt offer to honor Seethal Devi with a customized car from their extensive range has stirred widespread admiration and enthusiasm, resonating deeply within the hearts of people across the nation.

This gesture stands as a testament to the values of perseverance, determination, and resilience that Seethal Devi embodies, qualities that have inspired countless individuals around the world.

Seethal Devi's awe-inspiring journey serves as a reminder that the human spirit knows no bounds, and her achievements exemplify the power of unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

Take a look at the people's reactions on Anand Mahindra tweet:

Impossible is nothing

Seethal Devi, The first female armless archer to play world final in Asian Para Games and won TWO Golds for India

You are truly Star pic.twitter.com/1bPazGLNLn — Mahesh Bhavsar (@imaheshbhavsar) October 28, 2023

Excellent Sir.! that's a million dollar statmt. October 28, 2023

Modern Eklavya, affirming that People can be Limitless. — A n k i s h (@franklyankish) October 28, 2023