New Delhi: Markets surrendered early gains to end flat on Wednesday amidst profit-booking.

The BSE Sensex slipped in the red to end 24.58 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663.33 while the NSE Nifty inched up 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 11,101.65.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 6, 2020

HDFC

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue that opened on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants aggregating up to a cumulative amount of Rs 14,000 crore on a QIP basis.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The tyre maker had reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal. Net sales during the quarter under review declined to Rs 2,828 crore, from Rs 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 406 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in net interest income. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020.

DLF

India's largest realty firm DLF on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as construction and sales activities were badly hit due to coronavirus pandemic.

JK Lakshmi

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.80 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 50.63 crore as sales were muted due to the coronavirus lockdown.