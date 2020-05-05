Google starts rolling out May 2020 security patch to Pixel phones

San Francisco: Google has started pushing the May 2020 Android security patches for its Pixel devices.

The update is now rolling out to the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL.

For some reason, Google has elected not to publish functional patch notes for its Pixels as part of this month`s updates, but images are available and the update should be rolling out via traditional channels soon, AndroidPolice reported on Monday.

There are two sets of build numbers for the patches this month. The A3 builds are for Taiwan carriers and the B3 builds are for all other carriers.

One can also check for the OTA update by heading into the Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Meanwhile, the search engine giant is expected to release its latest Pixel smartphone `Pixel 4a` on May 22 in Germany.

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company`s annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.