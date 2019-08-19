close

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

The leaked images show a fingerprint sensor positioned below the triple camera set up, while in the front one can see a waterdrop notch.

Helsinki: Images of Nokia 7.2 -- the upcoming smartphone from HMD Global -- have been leaked and they suggest the device may feature a circular camera module at the back, the media has reported.

Finnish company HMD Global has already announced it will reveal new phones on September 5, just one day before IFA 2019 kicks off. At least three new smartphones are expected to be introduced early next month -- Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, which will most likely go on sale a few weeks later, the PhoneArena reported on Saturday.

The case spotted online also highlight the smartphone's thin line and the circular camera that accommodates three sensors and a LED flash.

The leaked images show a fingerprint sensor positioned below the triple camera set up, while in the front one can see a waterdrop notch.

Featuring a bezel-less display, Nokia 7.2 does include a 3.5mm audio jack, a component that mid-range Android smartphones continue to use, unlike many flagships these days. A speaker and a USB port are located at the bottom of the phone, the PhoneArena report added.

