हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report

There is no possible or rumoured launch date available, but one can expect them to make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a proper successor to the Galaxy Buds+ called Galaxy Buds X and now a new report claims that the upcoming Buds may come with active noise cancellation feature.

According to the US Patent Office listing, the Galaxy Buds X will offer active noise cancellation and would be priced at under $150.

These wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with a bean-like design and provide more surface area to include better touch-sensitive controls, 9to5Google reported.

They would measure 28m long and 12mm wide, and their charging case could measure 26mm, which would make this case smaller than the one on the Galaxy Buds+.

There is no possible or rumoured launch date available, but one can expect them to make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also filed a new patent for next Galaxy Z Flip with triple-camera module on the back.

According to a design patent at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), Samsung is looking into two potential designs both of which include a triple-camera module on the back.

Tags:
SamsungSamsung GalaxySmartphones
Next
Story

Google starts rolling out May 2020 security patch to Pixel phones
Corona Meter
  • 46433Confirmed
  • 12727Discharged
  • 1568Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Handwara: Search for terrorists intensified after 2 days of continuous terrorist attacks