11 Delhi-Bound Flights Diverted Under 'Captain Minima' Operating Procedures

11 Delhi-Bound Flights Diverted Due To Low Visibility: Eleven flights bound to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital were diverted to different cities on Monday due to adverse weather and smog conditions causing low visibility. These flights were diverted under the 'Captain Minima' operating procedures, which refers to the minimum operating standards that pilots must meet for landing, and these standards can lead to diversions if adverse weather conditions prevent compliance.

Earlier in the day, reports said that eight flights had been diverted to other cities like Jaipur and Dehradun and by early afternoon the number of flight diversions went up to 11. The Delhi Airport this morning issued an advisory for passengers informing flight operations may get affected but 'Low Visibility Procedures' were still in progress at the airport.

The advisory requested passengers to contact their respective airlines for 'updated information' about their flights.

The air quality level in the national capital plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 1 pm was 490 in the national capital.

According to CPCB data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at Dwarka Sector 8 is 500, Ashok Vihar is 497, Mundka is 495, Patparganj is 495, Anand Vihar is 495, Sonia Vihar at 491, RK Puram is 483, Chandani Chowk is 466 and ITO is 447, as of 12 pm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from today. This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except for the ones carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines.

Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.

The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines.