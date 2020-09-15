हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI registers case against Mumbai-based private company after SBI alleges Rs 338.52 crore loss

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and company in Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

CBI registers case against Mumbai-based private company after SBI alleges Rs 338.52 crore loss
File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (September 14, 2020) said that it has registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company and others including its Chairman, Director etc on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).

"An alleged loss to the tune of approximately Rs 338.52 crore was caused to SBI," said CBI.

As per the CBI, it was alleged that this private company was manufacturing the aluminium foils having its applications as packaging material used in the pharmaceutical, food and FMCG sectors. 

It was further alleged that the accused along with the other unknown persons had entered into a conspiracy and submitted fake documents and were also involved in the diversion of funds etc. 

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and company in Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.

Tags:
Central Bureau of InvestigationMumbaiState Bank of India
Next
Story

Social media fake followers racket: Chtrbox CEO Pranay Swaroop reportedly has 30,000 clients
  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M34S

DNA: Masood Azhar planning to attack Ram Mandir