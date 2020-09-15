CBI registers case against Mumbai-based private company after SBI alleges Rs 338.52 crore loss

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (September 14, 2020) said that it has registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company and others including its Chairman, Director etc on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).

"An alleged loss to the tune of approximately Rs 338.52 crore was caused to SBI," said CBI.

As per the CBI, it was alleged that this private company was manufacturing the aluminium foils having its applications as packaging material used in the pharmaceutical, food and FMCG sectors.

It was further alleged that the accused along with the other unknown persons had entered into a conspiracy and submitted fake documents and were also involved in the diversion of funds etc.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and company in Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.