Mumbai: '7 In One Utsav' Event Celebrates Spirituality, Compassion

Mumbai witnessed an unparalleled spiritual event, ‘7 in One Utsav – The Steps of Success,’ on Sunday the prestigious Jio World Centre in the gracious presence of the revered spiritual leader Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb. The event honoured Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji’s historic tapasya of 1008 ayambils and featured a powerful mantra sadhana of Uvasaggaharam Stotra, led by Param Gurudev.





Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Anant Ambani, sent across his humble gratitude and heartfelt ahobhaav towards Param Gurudev, “The inspiration that you give that may no living being get hurt, may no living being be harmed; if every Indian starts thinking in this manner, our nation will witness unprecedented success! I feel truly blessed that you have graced our Jio World Centre today.”Attendees were immersed in soulful performances by renowned artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari. The stirring musical drama, ‘Main Bezubaan Hu, Bejaan Nahi,’ that gave a strong message of vegetarianism. The evening witnessed the launch of an expansive ‘Param Animal Hospital’ dedicated to treat and heal diseased, injured and disabled animals.