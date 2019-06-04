close

Jay-Z

Jay-Z is officially first hip-hop billionaire

Rapper Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

File photo of Jay-Z

Los Angeles: Rapper Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The Forbes magazine in an article published on Monday, opens by recalling a 2010 meeting between the rapper and billionaire Warren Buffet, from which the octogenarian came away impressed, reports variety.com 

"Jay is teaching in a lot bigger classroom than I`ll ever teach in. For a young person growing up, he`s the guy to learn from," Buffet said.

Less than 10 years later, the magazine has surveyed Jay-Z`s empire - which spans music, a streaming service, liquor, art real estate and stakes in other companies - and determines that it "conservatively totals $1 billion". 

It also notes that he built his own brands: the Rocawear clothing line (sold for $204 million in 2007); D`Ussé, a cognac he co-owns with Bacardi; Tidal, the music-streaming service; and his multifaceted Roc Nation music and sports empire. 

The artiste`s primary holdings follow, which Forbes calculated by "looking at the artist`s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne - applying our customary discount to private firms - then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle", which were then vetted by "a roster of outside experts".

