Kartik Aaryan's debut music video glimpse out, first-ever digital avatar unveiled - See inside

Mumbai: Trust actor Kartik Aaryan to surprise his fans with unique projects and announcements. He brought the bromance quotient in our films and gave birth to a new genre – bromance genre at the movies. His first ever chat was new, unique and something exciting that audiences had never seen before with Koki Poochega. And now his first-ever music video is yet again surprising for his fans.

In the last few days, several pictures of Kartik Aaryan have been going viral. These clicks are not normal paparazzi pictures but rather it’s his augmented-reality version of him and some even though it’s his a statue on the streets of Bandra (Mumbai).

Now the actor releases a small glimpse of his next venture and gets us amazed. It’s his first-ever music video and its’ something new and never done before even on the music-scenario. It’s his digital version that is seen in this teaser and striking a cool dance pose. The poster says – Meet Arya and his caption reads, ‘#NachungaAise jaise ___With Genius @omraut @tseries.official #BhushanKumar Two days to go.’

Now, this is damn cool. The video is conceptualized and directed by Om Raut and backed by music Moghul Bhushan Kumar.

While several music videos have been launched in recent years, but this is something we’ve not seen before. Kartik Aaryan opts for a trendy and an uber-cool concept to make his debut in the music-video world and there’s nothing that can get bigger than this. The actor is a great dancer and we can’t wait to watch the actor’s digital version to shake a leg and leave our jaws dropped on the floor.

This is Kartik Aaryan and Om Raut’s first association together and the duo has made sure to leave us excited. The music video launches on December 24, 2020, and Kartik’s fans and netizens can’t keep calm anymore.