Panga title track shows Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill's life journey in a nutshell – Watch

New Delhi: The bundle of talent, actress Kangana Ranaut is ready to impress the audiences one more time with her acting prowess in 'Panga', a sports drama which has her in a Kabaddi player's role.

The makers have unveiled the 'Panga' title track and it taps the life journey of lead actors—Kangana and Jassie Gill, who is seen as her on-screen husband.

Watch the song here:

The song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan. Javed Akhtar has written the song.

The film is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. It is produced by Fox Star Studios. Talented actress Richa Chadha is also seen in a pivotal part. Veteran actress Neena Gupta plays Kangana's on-screen mother in the movie.

Panga shows the story of a character named Jaya, played by Kangana, who is a working mother and once a brilliant Kabaddi player. Her passion for the sport hits back and how her husband and kid play a vital role in letting her reach out to the top is what makes 'Panga' a must-watch.

The trailer was unveiled a few days back and received a warm response from fans.