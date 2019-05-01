close

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's romance in 'Chashni' song will take you on a dreamy trip—Watch

In 'Bharat', Katrina plays the female lead while Disha Patani plays a trapeze artiste.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and leading lady Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of their upcoming venture 'Bharat'. The makers have unveiled a new romantic track 'Chashni' featuring the lead pair and it's a legit charming number of this year.

'Chashni' has been sung by Vishal and Shekhar duo feat. Abhijeet Srivastava. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Watch the beautifully shot 'Chashni' song here:

In 'Bharat', Katrina plays the female lead while Disha Patani plays a trapeze artiste. The film is set to release on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the lead role. The song has been beautifully shot and is a typical romantic track.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast of the movie.

Are you excited to watch 'Bharat'?

 

 

 

