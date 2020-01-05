हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Street Dancer 3D

'Street Dancer 3D': Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan gear up for dance face-off in 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

'Illegal Weapon 2.0' features actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other actors from the film, and portrays the street dance battle between two dance teams from India and Pakistan.

&#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039;: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan gear up for dance face-off in &#039;Illegal Weapon 2.0&#039;

New Delhi: After dropping chartbusters `Muqabla` and `Garmi`, makers of dance-drama `Street Dancer 3D` released the ultimate battle song of the movie -- 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' -- on Saturday.

The song features actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other actors from the film, and portrays the street dance battle between two dance teams from India and Pakistan.

While team India is led by Varun Dhawan, team Pakistan is led by Shraddha Kapoor in the song.

The power-packed track showcases the two arch-rivals challenging each other with their well-coordinated dance moves consisting of a mix of hip-hop and break-dance.

The song -- 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' -- is the revamped version of a Punjabi hit number with the same name and has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, who had also sung the original number. Besides `Illegal Weapon`, another classic song that has been revamped by the makers of the film is A R Rahman`s iconic dance track `Muqabla`.

Directed by choreographer Remo D`Souza, the film `Street Dancer 3D` has been making a lot of the buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas `ABCD` and `ABCD 2`.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. 

Tags:
Street Dancer 3DStreet Dancer 3D songIllegal Weapon 2.0 Street Dancer 3DIllegal Weapon 2.0Varun DhawanShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

'Chhapaak' title song: Deepika Padukone as Malti shows the struggles of acid attack survivor

Must Watch

PT11M47S

Morning Breaking: Watch today's top news stories; January 05, 2020