हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Teaser of Salman Khan's song 'Main Taare' from Notebook out-Watch

Watch the video

Teaser of Salman Khan&#039;s song &#039;Main Taare&#039; from Notebook out-Watch

New Delhi: After impressing the audience with Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan is all set to entice his fans with yet another melodious song. The actor has lent his voice to Main Taare from Notebook.

The song has been sung by Salman Khan, lyrics penned down by Manoj Muntashir and the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

The makers of Notebook took to social media to share the teaser, "This song just got more romantic! Stay tuned, the 4th song of #Notebook, #MainTaare coming in just 2 days. @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @manojmuntashir @HaiderKhanMe @TSeries @ItsBhushanKumar".

Earlier, Notebook's first three songs titled Nai Ladga, Laila and Bumro starring debutants, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal has received immense love from the audience. 

Set in the picturesque background of Kashmir, Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey of Firdaus and Kabir. The film would introduce to new actors Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is produced by Salman Khan Films, Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

Tags:
Salman Khannotebookmain taare
Next
Story

Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh collaborate with Harrdy Sandhu

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Encounter between police and animal traffickers in UP's Shamli