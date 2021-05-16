Good news Noida residents! Now oxygen cylinders and concentrators are just a phone call away

New Delhi: Noida Authority will start the facility of ‘mobile oxygen bank’ on Sunday (May 16).

In order to address the oxygen problem in the city and aid COVID-19 patients, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida will now provide cylinders and concentrators of life-saving gas through mobile booking.

The citizens can now call and book oxygen cylinders or concentrators and within two hours of the booking, they will be provided with the same, as per a Hindustan report.

‘Mobile oxygen bank’ will begin from 10 am on Sunday in which people can book oxygen concentrators or cylinders from 8 am to 8 pm. People will be supplied with the equipment for furnishing the required documents.

For a five-litre oxygen cylinder, one has to pay Rs 2700. Out of which, Rs 2500 will be returned the next day when the cylinder will be given back.

A five-litre oxygen concentrator can be procured at a price of Rs 7500. The entire amount will be returned if the concentrator is provided back within seven days, the report stated.

To avail the facility, contact the numbers below:

AK Jain- 9205691612

Pradeep Kumar- 9205691763

Rohit Singh- 9205691601

Rajesh Kumar - 9582793787

Live TV