Noida imposes Section 144 till June 30 to stop spread of COVID-19, check new guidelines here

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Noida authority on Monday (May 31, 2021) imposed Section 144 of CrPC till June 30 and issued new guidelines.

The guidelines issued by Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey came on a day when Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases. Noida's coronavirus caseload has now increased to 62,356, of which, 1,073 are active cases.

Gautam Budhh Nagar COVID-19 guidelines:

1. All activities except medical and essential services will remain prohibited in containment zones.

2. All cultural, political, social, and entertainment activities will not be allowed without prior permission. Sports events and fairs will also remain banned.

3. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will continue to remain closed.

4. Coaching centres, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain shut.

5. Not more than 25 persons can attend a marriage function.

6. For cremations, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

7. Restaurants can not function, however, home delivery services have been allowed.

8. Public transport (metros, buses, cabs etc) can operate with up to 50 per cent occupancy.

9. Public protests will not be allowed without taking due prior permission.

10. Public processions and Chakka Jams will not be allowed.

11. Consumption of alcohol and other such substances will not be allowed in public places.

Check detailed guidelines below:





