Noida police retains top spot across Uttar Pradesh in 112 response for 7th month in row

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has retained the first position across Uttar Pradesh for the month of January in terms of response time to emergency calls on the 112 service, officials said on Tuesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, spanning an area of 1,442 sq km, has been on the top spot among 75 districts of the state for the seventh month in a row, the officials said.

A local police spokesperson said the 112 service teams get around 400 to 450 emergency events on an average daily. The teams have 65 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers for reaching spots quickly, the official said.

"Keeping in view the safety of women, there are six women-run PRVs (police response vehicles) in the district. Separately there are four PRVs deployed on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and two on the Yamuna Expressway for patrolling and prompt action in case of any emergency," the spokesperson said.

The 112 PRVs deployed under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate won the 'PRV of the day' title on four different occasions in the month of January 2022, the official said.

During these events, the 112 personnel averted a possible gas cylinder explosion, chased down criminals engaged in animal cruelty and trafficking, reunited a child with his family and busted a gang of highway robbers, according to the official.

LG penalised in Greater Noida over waste management

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on tech major LG Electronics for non-disposal of garbage on its premises in Greater Noida, officials said.

The action was taken by the Health Department after GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan ordered penalisation of the tech major after inspecting premises in the Udyog Vihar area, the officials said.

"During the inspection, a pile of garbage was found and the inspection team imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on the company. It is mandatory for all the bulk waste generators in Greater Noida to dispose of the garbage on their own. GNIDA collects only inert waste and that too against a mandatory monthly fee," GNIDA Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said.

"The LG company also comes under the bulk waste generator category, yet no arrangement has been made for the disposal of garbage. Garbage is being thrown haphazardly. The health team has therefore imposed the fine on it," Yadav said. LG could not be contacted immediately for its response.

Meanwhile, Bhooshan appealed to all the bulk waste generators to cooperate in the proper management of garbage and make Greater Noida cleaner.

