Earthquake

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur's Ukhrul, no casualties reported

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Ukhrul in the northeastern state of Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur&#039;s Ukhrul, no casualties reported

IMPHAL: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Ukhrul in the northeastern state of Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt 55 km east of Ukhrul.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported in Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The earthquake tremors were felt 55 km east of Ukhrul at 2:39 Am,” the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake tremors triggered panic among the local residents who rushed to open areas for their safety.  

However, no casualty was reported due to the earthquake.

Further details are awaited.

