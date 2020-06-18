Earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter scale hits Mizoram

NEW DELHI: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Champhai region in Mizoram on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit around 7:29 pm.

The epicentre was 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Several low-intensity earthquakes have jolted parts of the country recently. The most recent one happened on Sunday at Gujarat's Rajkot.

Earlier in February this year, an earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked Assam and neighbouring northeastern states.

Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department informed that the epicentre of the quake with a depth of 10 km was traced at Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The quake was also felt in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.