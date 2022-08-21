After a successful campaign at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Indian badminton players, including Lakshya Sen, will be keen to continue their stellar run at the BWF World Championships 2022 which starts in Tokyo from August 22. Former World No 1 Saina Nehwal will return to the court after missing the CWG. The London Olympics bronze medallist, currently ranked 28th, will meet Jong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in her opener and may come across world No 6 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan as early as in the second round.

BWF World Championships 2022

0__1___ DAY TO GO!#BWC2022 pic.twitter.com/ct6lHlhsGs — Giarc Nibisna ___ (@craigansibin) August 20, 2022

Malvika Bansod is the third Indian in the women's singles draw and starts her campaign against Danish world No. 21 Line Christophersen. Among the men, India's Kidambi Srikanth (ranked 13th), Lakshya Sen (10th) and HS Prannoy (18th) are in the same half of the draw, and only one of them can make the semi-finals. The focus will be on Lakshya, who won the men's singles gold in Birmingham this week. He also got a first-round bye for the Tokyo world championships.

Srikanth and Lakshya won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the last edition of the world championships in Spain. World No 5 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and World No 2 Kento Momota of Japan will be the major threats for the Indian men. B Sai Praneeth is also part of the touring party but has a tough first assignment against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, the current world No 4 in his way, an olympics.com report said.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, gold medallists from Birmingham 2022, will lead the Indian charge in men's doubles. Indian pairs Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy, Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila are also in the fray. On the other hand, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/ N Sikki Reddy will be India's best hopes in the women's doubles, where Pooja Dandu/ Sanjana Santosh and Ashwini Bhat K/ Shikha Gautam will also be looking to impress.

The mixed doubles section will see two Indian pairs, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto and Venkat Gaurav Prasad/ Juhi Dewangan, in action. Overall, a total of 27 shuttlers will be part of the Indian contingent in Japan. Indian shuttlers have ensured 12 podium finishes at the world badminton championships but Sindhu's gold medal in women's singles back in 2019 remains the only gold in the lot.

PV Sindhu Pulls out

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming World Championships due to a stress fracture injury on her left foot. Giving an update about his fitness on social media, the two time Olympic medallist confirmed that she suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India, unfortunately, I have to pull out of the World Championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could," Sindu said in a statement on Twitter. "The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks," she added. World No 7 Sindhu is hopeful of a speedy recovery. "I should be back to training in a few weeks," she said.

Live Streaming Details

What time will the BWF World Championships 2022 begin?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will begin at 7:30 am IST on August 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast on DD Sports & Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be streamed live on the VOOT Select app and website.

Schedule

Round of 64 - August 22, 23

Round of 32 - August 23, 24

Round of 16 - August 25

Quarter-finals - August 26

Semi-finals - August 27

Final - August 28

Draws

Men's Singles (Round of 64)

Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen

Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus

HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber

Women's Singles (Round of 64)

Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi

Men's Doubles (Round of 64)

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren

Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger Second Round

Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa)

Women's Singles (Round of 64)

Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal

Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq

Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow

Mixed Doubles (Round of 64)

Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore

Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann