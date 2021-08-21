हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Punk

CM Punk marks pro wrestling return with blockbuster speech and many indirect WWE references - WATCH

CM Punk walked out to the ring amidst a thunderous cheer from the fans and the iconic "Cult of Personality" playing in the background at the United Center in the wrestler’s hometown of Chicago on Saturday. 

CM Punk marks pro wrestling return with blockbuster speech and many indirect WWE references - WATCH
CM Punk marked his AEW debut with many indirect WWE references. (Twitter)

CM Punk made one of the best possible comeback to professional wrestling as the ex-WWE star featured in AEW Rampage: The First Dance, ending weeks of speculation. The star walked out to the ring amidst a thunderous cheer from the fans and the iconic "Cult of Personality" playing in the background at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago on Saturday. 

After making his way into the ring, Punk sat down in a posture, something known to almost all WWE fans, as he went to touch several topics during his fiery speech.  

“I heard ( the chants) for seven years. I heard you. There is a lot to cover. The good news is I have got time. Wednesday’s and Friday’s. I have got the time and I ain’t going anywhere,” said the former five-time world champion in WWE. 

“I’m back because there’s a couple of scores to settle in that locker room,” Punk added.  

Watch his full speech here:

Punk also challenged Darby Allin, who at that moment was watching the ex-WWE star with Sting, for a match at AEW pay per view show All Out on September 5.  

Punk like old times thanked the crowd present and as a gesture of goodwill he offered free ice cream bars, a suggestion which he had earlier made to Vince McMahon during his stint at WWE, to all after the show.  

CM Punk
