A fan named Matthew Williams posted a shocking tweet from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which raised many eyebrows on Twitter. A sausage and frozen French Fries are costing around 1,000 (INR), nearly 10 pounds at the CWG swimming venue. The post went viral since Matthew has posted it as fans keep on commenting on it.

The picture of meal having a sausage and French fries has gone viral as the Australian and US media shared the new and the man who posted the picture with the price tweeted, "Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80!," with a sarcastic smiley emoji.

Checkout the post here...

Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! pic.twitter.com/cZAaRg25Cl — Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 29, 2022

Notably, it thrice the price available outside the CWG venues, a person even replied to the tweet slamming the food authorities saying, "9 euros for what looks like a burnt Richmond's?"

A journalist even asked the man who posted it that if she could use the picture with his name to address the Birmingham Live sites and more replies continued to come in.