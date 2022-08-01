NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

CWG 2022: SHOCKING! Price of a sausage and pale French Fries in Birmingham will leave you STUNNED - Check HERE

The picture of meal having a sausage and French fries has gone viral

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CWG 2022: SHOCKING! Price of a sausage and pale French Fries in Birmingham will leave you STUNNED - Check HERE

A fan named Matthew Williams posted a shocking tweet from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which raised many eyebrows on Twitter. A sausage and frozen French Fries are costing around 1,000 (INR), nearly 10 pounds at the CWG swimming venue. The post went viral since Matthew has posted it as fans keep on commenting on it.

The picture of meal having a sausage and French fries has gone viral as the Australian and US media shared the new and the man who posted the picture with the price tweeted, "Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80!," with a sarcastic smiley emoji.  

Checkout the post here...

Notably, it thrice the price available outside the CWG venues, a person even replied to the tweet slamming the food authorities saying, "9 euros for what looks like a burnt Richmond's?"

A journalist even asked the man who posted it that if she could use the picture with his name to address the Birmingham Live sites and more replies continued to come in.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022