हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Novak Djokovic

He just blew me off the court: Novak Djokovic after loss to Italian Lorenzo Sonego in Vienna

Serbia's Novak Djokovic loses 6-2 6-1 to Italian Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals in Vienna.

He just blew me off the court: Novak Djokovic after loss to Italian Lorenzo Sonego in Vienna

New Delhi: In a lacklustre performance, Serbia's Novak Djokovic won just three games losing 6-2 6-1 to 42nd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Djokovic who faced his third loss of the year, after being disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open and losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal, looked in good spirits after the match.

"He just blew me off the court, that's all," Djokovic said. "He was better in every segment of the game... it was a pretty bad match from my side, but amazing from his side. He definitely deserved this result," he added.

"I came here with the intention to try to earn more points and secure the No. 1 in the end of the year. I have done that, so I move on," Djokovic said.

Djokovic lacked power in his groundstrokes and produced a string of mistakes from the start. He soon dropped 4-0 behind, winning just five points on Sonego's serve in the opening set.

Sonego lost in the final qualifying round to Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia, but was added as a lucky loser to the main draw after several players pulled out with injuries. The Italian became the first lucky loser to beat the world No. 1 since 2017 when Jordan Thomson stunned Andy Murray at Queens.

Sonego will play Grigor Dimitrov or Daniel Evans for a place in Sunday's final.

Despite the loss Djokovic will retain the World No. 1 ranking, for now. He will not defend his title at the Paris Masters next week. The ATP will deduct no points in this shortened season because of the pandemic, while he also could gain no additional points as the defending champion.

Tags:
Novak DjokovicLorenzo SonegoErste Bank Open
Next
Story

Lewis Hamilton's future comes more into focus after record 92nd Formula 1 win
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M12S

IPL Masala Unlock : RJ Raunak aka Baua analysis of Punjab-Rajasthan match