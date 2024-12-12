‘I Was Dreaming This Moment’: Gukesh In Elation After Becoming World Chess Champion

"I am just living my dream," said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday after realising the goal he conceived as a seven-year-old, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph. Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

"I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream," Gukesh said after his incredible victory. "I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on.

"I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship."

His dream to be among the best in the world ignited when he watched the world championship match between his idol Viswanathan Anand and another chess great Magnus Carlsen of Norway in 2013 in Chennai.

“In 2013 when I saw Magnus Carlsen and Vishy Sir in the World Championship match, I thought it will be super cool to be inside the Glass room one day, to actually be there and sit there and see the Indian flag next to me would probably be the best moment.

"When Magnus won, I thought I really want to be the one to bring back the title to India. "I had said in 2017 that I wanted to be the youngest world champion in history."

Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the title after five-time champion Anand, who played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh's career at his chess academy in Chennai. Gukesh revealed that it was Anand who calmed him down after his loss to Liren in the opening game.

"I came here and suddenly I lost the first game itself. Luckily while going back, I met Vishy Sir (Anand) in the lift and he said 'I had only 11 games left you have 13 more, you will get your chances'," said Gukesh. Anand was citing his 2006 victory over Veselin Topalov in a World Championship that he had eventually won after losing the first game. Interestingly enough, Anand had won that match in the last Classical (12th) game and also with black pieces.

"Vishy Sir was never officially part of the team, but we all know that he was supporting me. He attended one of the training camps, but also helped remotely for a few sessions." Despite the world title, Gukesh sought to keep his feet on the ground, and said Carlsen is currently the best player in the world and he would to play against the Norwegian world number one.

"My goal is to play in the top level for longest time possible. I have just started my career and I want to have a long career and stay on top. "Winning World Chess Championship does not mean I am the best player, obviously that is Magnus Carlsen. I want to reach the level Magnus has achieved.

"Obviously playing against Magnus in the world championship would be amazing, it would be the toughest challenge there is in chess. It is up to Magnus, but I would love to test myself against the best player in the world."

He also praised his opponent Liren. "To me Ðing is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent.

"He (Liren) is the real inspiration to me. What I learned for Ding is what an incredible fighter he is - true champions fight until the very end." Regarding his parents' contributions, Gukesh said, "The dream of winning world chess championship is bigger for them than for me."

Asked what transpired between him and his mother during the phone call to Chennai after the historic triumph, Gukesh said, "We both were crying." Liren, on his part, said, "It took while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year.

"I could be better, but it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets." Gukesh also praised noted mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton who was roped in to help him in his preparations for the World Championships.

"After the 12th game, I was not sleeping properly. I spoke to Paddy and I made some changes. After that, I slept well in the last two days at least 8 hours each day. So, I was fresh in the games. Sleep is very important and I thanked Paddy for suggesting the changes."