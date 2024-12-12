Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831035https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/indian-grandmaster-gukesh-creates-history-becomes-youngest-world-chess-champion-2831035.html
NewsOther Sports
GUKESH

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Creates History, Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

Gukesh started the championship on the back foot as he sustained a loss in the opening round but then the Indian grandmaster made a brilliant comeback to level the final in the third round.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Creates History, Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

India’s very own D Gukesh outplayed China’s Ding Liren in the 14th round to win the World Chess Championship 2024 title in Singapore on Thursday. Gukesh managed to seal the requisite 7.5 points against 6.5 of Liren after securing victory in the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that looked like a draw. On the back of this feat, the 18-year-old Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion, surpassing the previous record of Garry Kasparov.

Gukesh started the championship on the back foot as he sustained a loss in the opening round but then the Indian grandmaster made a brilliant comeback to level the final in the third round. Earlier, Gukesh made it to the World Championship after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. 

"It's the best day of my life," Gukesh said after the win.  The young chess player has been in the dream form of his career as earlier he guided India to a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad earlier this year.

List Of Youngest World Chess Champions

D Gukesh - 18 years 8 months 14 day - December 12, 2024

Garry Kasparov - 22 years 6 months 27 days - November 9, 1985

Magnus Carlsen - 22 years 11 months 24 days - November 23, 2013

Mikhail Tal - 23 years 5 months 28 days - May 7, 1960

Anatoly Karpov - 23 years 10 months 11 days - April 3, 1975

Vladimir Kramnik - 25 years 4 months 10 days - November 4, 2000

Emanuel Lasker - 25 years 5 months 2 days - May 26, 1894

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
DNA Video
DNA: AI in HR! Your Social Media Is Being Watched
DNA Video
DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK