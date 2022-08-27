NewsOther Sports
Indian teenager Linthoi Chanambam claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.

Indian teenager Linthoi Chanambam claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.

The 15-year-old from Manipur defeated Brazil`s Bianca Reis to finish on top of the podium in the women`s 57kg contest held in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

/>"LINTHOI WINS 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS. Reigning Asian Champion Linthoi Chanambam (W-57kg) defeats Bianca Reis 1-0 to win at Cadet World C`ships 2022. She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a tweet on Friday.

As per SAI, Linthoi is a `TOPScheme` development group athlete.

In July, she won a gold and opened India`s medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 in Bangkok. Linthoi claimed her gold medal in the 63kg category of the cadet event.
 

